Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unveils healthcare improvements in Gujranwala

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by his cabinet, conducted a comprehensive visit to Gujranwala Teaching Hospital, marking a series of significant announcements and inspections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by his cabinet, conducted a comprehensive visit to Gujranwala Teaching Hospital, marking a series of significant announcements and inspections.

The CM declared the initiation of a 24-hour free shuttle service from DHQ to the Teaching Hospital, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

In a ceremonial inauguration, the chief minister unveiled the newly established Radiology Department at Gujranwala Teaching Hospital, followed by a visit to the Emergency Ward. Interacting with patients and their attendants, CM Naqvi inquired about the available facilities, demonstrating a hands-on approach to healthcare oversight.

During the visit, he inspected the burn unit under construction at Gujranwala Teaching Hospital. He directed the prompt functionalization of the 20-bed burn unit, setting a deadline of January 31 for its completion. Additionally, the CM participated in a tree-planting initiative along with ministers.

Later, he examined the landfill site in Gondlawala, Gujranwala, ordering improvements in its management. He directed the development of a park at the old landfill site attached to Gujranwala's GT Road.

Talking to the media at Gujranwala Teaching Hospital, he announced the approval of a vegetable market and Guwala Colony in Gujranwala, emphasizing the Cabinet's commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people. Highlighting educational advancements, Naqvi shared plans for the immediate construction of 24 new classrooms in Gujranwala DPS, accommodating an additional 1,000 students. He emphasized the operationalization of Gujranwala Children's Hospital, targeting a 200-bed capacity by January 31, with efforts to affiliate it with Children's Hospital.

Naqvi underscored the administration's dedication to completing initiated projects in Gujranwala. He mentioned the major decisions taken during the Cabinet meeting held in Gujranwala, including the construction of a new landfill site for waste management, efforts to convert the old garbage site into a park, and a proposal for a flyover linking the expressway with GT Road. Collaborative efforts with the private sector to enhance public transport were also highlighted.

Provincial ministers, Chief Secretary, secretaries, Commissioner, and other relevant officials were present.