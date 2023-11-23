Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates 5th Model Police Service Center

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday inaugurated 5th Model Police Service Center here at Wapda Town and inspected its various counters.

According to the details, CM Mohsin Naqvi got his Pakistani and International license from Police Service Center.

He paid both the license fees, took fingerprints and was photographed.

He directed authorities concerned to keep Wapda town service center open 24 hours.

Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the facilities provided for the applicants at the Police Service Centre. He spoke to the staff at the counters and directed them to deal with citizens' requests immediately.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the uniform of the police service center staff.