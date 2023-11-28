Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Takes Notice Of Firing On Bus

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of firing on bus

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of the incident involving the firing on a bus of a private college in Mohlanwal, a suburb of Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of the incident involving the firing on a bus of a private college in Mohlanwal, a suburb of Lahore.

The CM sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore and directed that the accused who fired should be arrested soon. The girl students, injured as a result of the firing, should be provided with the best treatment facilities, he directed.

