LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of the Daducha Dam at Rawalpindi on Friday.

Construction work on the Daducha Dam has been formally launched, a project being deferred for the last 13 years, said a handout issued here.

CM Mohsin Naqvi inspected the site of the Daducha Dam project and was given a briefing by Frontier Works Organization (FWO) officials with regard to construction of the dam. Talking with the media, he stated that upgradation work of the hospitals would continue under any circumstance and no one would be allowed to put hindrance in the upgradation work. "The next government would take into account demands of young doctors," he added.

Mohsin Naqvi apprised that the Rawalpindi city faces an acute shortage of water and the situation gets worse in summer as shortfall reaches up to 60 MGD. “We have got the work commenced on emergency basis in order to fulfil the shortage of water” he added. This dam being constructed at a cost of Rs. 14 billion would meet a major chunk of water demand of Rawalpindi city after its completion.

After its completion, this dam would provide 35 million gallons clean drinking water daily for Rawalpindi city. The long overdue problem of the residents of Rawalpindi city would be resolved with the construction of the Daducha Dam," he added.

"The Chief Secretary and Commissioner Rawalpindi have put in hard work to get this project commenced. Daducha Dam would be completed in two years and cost Rs. 14 billion. The way in which FWO is working on the Ring Road Rawalpindi project, it will complete this project with the same hard work as well," he added.

CM Mohsin Naqvi said that preparations were being made in Murree with regard to winter season, adding that tourism would be promoted in Murree. " A crackdown against illegal housing societies is ongoing,".

The CM was informed during the briefing that work on the site of the dam was ongoing briskly. The financial progress is 26 percent and physical progress is 12 percent up till now. Right of the way is approximately clear in the Daducha Dam.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Commissioner Rawalpindi, RPO Rawalpindi and FWO officials were also percent.