Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects Govt Abdul Rahim Memorial Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited the Government Abdul Rahim Memorial Hospital Sodiwal to check the treatment facilities being provided to the patients.

The hospital was found lacking in essential services, including the absence of free medicines and blood supply. Moreover, the absence of a medical superintendent and inadequate sanitation arrangements drew complaints from attendants of female patients.

Taking notice of the grievances, CM Naqvi issued a stern warning to the MS and ordered the reimbursement of money to families who had purchased medicines from outside.

He emphasized the need to enhance sanitation arrangements and stated unequivocally that any shortcomings in providing free medications to patients would not be tolerated. The CM took a round of different wards to inspect the medical facilities available to patients. He inquired about healthcare services and the provision of free medicines to patients. He also checked the water filtration plant and congratulated the relatives of a newborn child.