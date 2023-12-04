Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Condoles Death Of Journalist’s Father

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2023 | 11:22 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist and columnist Luqman Sheikh's father.

In his condolence message, the chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to Luqman Sheikh and the bereaved family.

CM Naqvi prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

