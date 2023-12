Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Peshawar blast

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has vehemently denounced an explosion near a school on Warsik Road in Peshawar.

In his message on Tuesday, he extended heartfelt prayers for the swift recovery of all individuals, especially the children, who were injured in the blast.