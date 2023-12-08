Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Inspects Flyover Project

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected the Ghora Chowk flyover project soon after his return to Lahore from Doha late at Thursday night

According to a handout, issued here on Friday, he reviewed the progress of work and ordered that finishing work should be completed as soon as possible, so that the signal-free corridor could be completed from Center Point Gulberg to Ghora Chowk Defence Mor.

