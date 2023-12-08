Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects flyover project

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected the Ghora Chowk flyover project soon after his return to Lahore from Doha late at Thursday night

According to a handout, issued here on Friday, he reviewed the progress of work and ordered that finishing work should be completed as soon as possible, so that the signal-free corridor could be completed from Center Point Gulberg to Ghora Chowk Defence Mor.