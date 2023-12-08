Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Communication and Works Dept, reviews progress on projects

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Communication and Works (C&W) Department here on Friday and presided over a meeting, in which progress on the ongoing projects for welfare of masses in the province was reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Communication and Works (C&W) Department here on Friday and presided over a meeting, in which progress on the ongoing projects for welfare of masses in the province was reviewed.

The CM witnessed different sections in the C&W office and reviewed construction and restoration work of the building. Naqvi ordered for restoring the ancient building to its original condition adding that historical significance of the building being constructed in 1908 should be maintained.

The CM ordered for timely completion of the ongoing development projects, along with ensuring high quality of the development projects. He termed C&W Department a vanguard of the Punjab government.

Mohsin Naqvi urged the officers and staff members of the C&W Department to continue working with hard work, adding that completion of development projects should be ensured within the stipulated timeline.

The C&W secretary, while giving a briefing about departmental affairs, performance and development projects, stated that 925 officers and staff members had been awarded promotions since June 2023 to date. He gave briefing about progress being made on the ongoing development programmes in the health sector and upgradation programme of the hospitals. He said that 15,000 square feet upgradation work of the hospitals is ongoing across the province which will cost Rs.46 billion.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Chairman P&D, Secretaries of Housing, Health, Auqaf, Forests and concerned officials were also present.