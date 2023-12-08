Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Reviews Construction Work Of Gujranwala Expressway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2023 | 08:34 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted an extensive inspection of the Gujranwala Expressway on Friday and closely examined the advancements in the ongoing construction of the two-way road project connecting Gujranwala with the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

Mohsin Naqvi specifically surveyed the 15.2 km two-way carriageway from Wahandu Interchange to Benazir Chowk, attentively observing the construction activities in progress. He issued directives to expedite the project's pace and additionally announced a forthcoming flyover project on GT Road. He emphasized the redesigning of 'Chan da Qila' and asserted the project's anticipated completion at 100 percent by the next month.

Highlighting the significance of the Gujranwala Expressway, CM Mohsin Naqvi emphasized its role as a crucial milestone in providing modern travel facilities.

He projected a remarkable reduction in travel time, stating that the journey from Gujranwala to Lahore could be accomplished in just 45 minutes, offering thousands of passengers a comfortable travel experience. He proudly acknowledged this mega project as a gift from the Punjab government to Gujranwala.

During the briefing, he was apprised that 72 percent of the project had been successfully completed.

Colonel Jamal of FWO (Frontier Works Organization) provided a detailed progress report to the chief minister, while the Commissioner Gujranwala and the Secretary Communication and Works briefed about pertinent issues related to the project.

Commissioner Gujranwala, Deputy Commissioner, and representatives from the FWO, were also present.

