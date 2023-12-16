Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to APS martyrs

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in his message on the anniversary of the martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar, affirmed that the significance of December 16 will forever evoke the memory of the profound sacrifices made by the martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in his message on the anniversary of the martyrs of Army Public school Peshawar, affirmed that the significance of December 16 will forever evoke the memory of the profound sacrifices made by the martyrs.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the nation would remain eternally indebted to the sacrifices of the children and teachers of Army Public School. He acknowledged that these young souls inscribed the history of a secure Pakistan with their precious blood, laying the foundation for a peaceful nation.

Highlighting the poignant contribution of the little children who offered their lives for a noble cause, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi underscored that the martyrs of APS played a pivotal role in uniting the Pakistani nation against terrorism.

He credited the great sacrifices for inspiring unprecedented unity and consensus throughout the nation's fight against terrorism.

The Chief Minister expressed that the unparalleled courage and determination drawn from the sacrifices of the martyred children led to the defeat of the brutal enemy, transforming Pakistan into a cradle of peace. He hailed the martyred children and teachers as heroes of the entire nation, extending heartfelt salutes to their families.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed solidarity with the families of the APS martyrs, emphasizing that there is no room for terrorism and extremism in Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's Pakistan. He concluded by noting that the entire nation pays homage to the eternal sacrifices of the great martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar.