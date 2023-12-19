Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Drives Punjab's High-protein Fodder Export To Kuwait

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi drives Punjab's high-protein fodder export to Kuwait

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting in which an important decision was made to export high-protein fodder from Punjab to Kuwait

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting in which an important decision was made to export high-protein fodder from Punjab to Kuwait.

The meeting approved measures to enhance the cultivation of high-protein "alfalfa" fodder for livestock development, emphasizing the scientific drying and preservation of this nutrient-rich feed. Plans to provide seeds to farmers for cultivating "alfalfa" fodder and exploring various proposals for breed insemination to boost dairy development were also discussed.

The CM directed the full functionality of the food Research Center in Sargodha to augment the production of high-protein fodder, aiming to capitalize on the potential for increased beef and mutton exports.

He highlighted discussions during his visit to Kuwait, where the export of high-protein fodder and the demand for dry fodder from Kuwait were the key points of consideration.

The meeting was told that positive outcomes of disease-free compartment in Punjab were reported.

Emphasizing the necessity of modern technology and local expertise for livestock development, the CM stressed the importance of attracting local farms to adopt model farming techniques.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad, chairman planning and development, secretary agriculture, secretary wildlife, secretary livestock, secretary transport, and others.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Technology Exports Punjab Agriculture Kuwait Visit Sargodha From

Recent Stories

Candidates for police recruitment undergo psycholo ..

Candidates for police recruitment undergo psychological test

1 minute ago
 Sidra Ameen soars in ICC women’s ODI player fank ..

Sidra Ameen soars in ICC women’s ODI player fankings

1 minute ago
 CM sets deadline for protected u-turns in Lahore

CM sets deadline for protected u-turns in Lahore

1 minute ago
 42 DROs take oath in Punjab

42 DROs take oath in Punjab

1 minute ago
 SP Saddar holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grieva ..

SP Saddar holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens

1 minute ago
 Lufthansa orders Airbus and Boeing planes for $9 b ..

Lufthansa orders Airbus and Boeing planes for $9 bn

13 minutes ago
Man electrocuted while cutting fodder

Man electrocuted while cutting fodder

13 minutes ago
 Man shot dead in Faislabad

Man shot dead in Faislabad

13 minutes ago
 ICCI holds Quran Khawani for Munawar Mughal (Late)

ICCI holds Quran Khawani for Munawar Mughal (Late)

12 minutes ago
 Egypt's Sisi secures third term in widely expected ..

Egypt's Sisi secures third term in widely expected election win

12 minutes ago
 Two robbers arrested

Two robbers arrested

12 minutes ago
 CPWB Chairperson meets NCCR Chairperson

CPWB Chairperson meets NCCR Chairperson

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan