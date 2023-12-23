Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits five hospitals, reviews upgradation work

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited various hospitals of the provincial capital to review ongoing construction and upgradation work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited various hospitals of the provincial capital to review ongoing construction and upgradation work.

He visited the Services Hospital, the PIC, Mayo Hospital, Lady Willingdon Hospital and Punjab Dental

Hospital in five hours.

The CM reached Services Hospital and reviewed its upgradation work. He by assigning a deadline to complete the upgradation project of Services Hospital by January 31 ordered to undertake remaining work in three shifts.

He directed to deploy 500 each labour force in every shift.

The CM monitored ongoing construction activities in the hospital and went to various floors, inspected the basement and monitored development work. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to speed up construction activities along with completing the upgradation project of the Services Hospital within stipulated time.

The CM also visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and monitored ongoing work on

the emergency and other floors of the upgradation project. He ordered to open ground floor of

the PIC emergency block by December 31 and assigned a deadline to complete upgradation work

of the hospital by January 15. He directed to complete biogas work by tonight under any

circumstance. He ordered to hand over third floor to the C&W department 100 per cent today and

directed to establish a lab collection centre at the main gate.

After visiting the PIC, the CM reached Mayo Hospital and reviewed upgradation project of the emergency

block. The project had entered into its last phases of completion.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered to open the emergency block by January 7 and directed to complete the remaining work soon.

The CM monitored ongoing finishing work in the emergency block. He also visited Children Block at the Mayo Hospital and monitored upgradation work. The CM went to the 5th floor and reviewed construction activities. Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete the project speedily. He stated that no compromise would be made on the quality during construction activities. He directed to improve condition of the lawn of Mayo Hospital forthwith and issued directions to PHA in this regard.

Later, the CM visited the Lady Willingdon Hospital and reviewed construction and restoration activities of the hospital.

He was given a detailed briefing about progress being made on the project.

The CM also reached Punjab Dental Hospital and reviewed ongoing construction activities of its upgradation. The CM directed to complete upgradation work by January 15. The CM issued directions to establish state-of- the art sterilisation room for keeping the surgical tools. He directed MD WASA to ensure excellent drainage system in the Dental Hospital along with demolishing old water tank system and build a new one in its place. The CM directed early completion of the ongoing upgradation work at the Dental Hospital.

Secretary Communication and Works and Secretary Health gave a briefing about

the upgradation project.

Talking to the media at the Lady Willingdon Hospital, the CM stated that the lenter of the Services Hospital building was in a deplorable condition as any accident could occur any time. “We are not only undertaking revamping of the Services Hospital but improving its condition as well”. He said the upgradation of the PIC would be completed by December 31. The third floor of PIC will be completed by 15th of January and work on other floors is ongoing. “We have decided to establish a collection centre at the main gate of PIC so that revenue can be generated” he said. The gas installation work would be completed by tonight at PIC.

The CM revealed that the biggest emergency of Punjab comprising 230 beds was being constructed at Mayo Hospital on which work was ongoing day and night. “We would complete Mayo Hospital emergency by the 7th of January and the Children Hospital emergency by 15th January. We are handing over a park attached with the Children Hospital to PHA” he stated.

The CM said: " It is our utmost strive to encourage patients to visit government hospitals for their treatment and should feel satisfied after undergoing treatment. The emergency of government hospitals is excellent and have excellent doctors."

The CM said that after few days, Lahore would be cleared of all encroachments and will give a neat look.

“We are striving to open SL-3 project for traffic by the 30th of January. We are ensuring to adopt austerity measures in all the ongoing development projects” he added.