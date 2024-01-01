Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Takes Notice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2024 | 08:28 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi takes notice

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, responding promptly to the disruption in the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Service track, has instructed the Secretary Transport to provide a comprehensive report on the incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, responding promptly to the disruption in the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Service track, has instructed the Secretary Transport to provide a comprehensive report on the incident.

The chief minister has also initiated an inquiry into the matter, emphasizing the swift repair of the track while ensuring the highest quality standards during the restoration process.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Metro

Recent Stories

SC to hear PTI's petition pertaining to election c ..

SC to hear PTI's petition pertaining to election campaign on Wednesday

7 minutes ago
 Four killed by Ukrainian shelling in Moscow-held D ..

Four killed by Ukrainian shelling in Moscow-held Donetsk on New Year's Eve: auth ..

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar recei ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar receives PM at Lahore airport

7 minutes ago
 CM virtually inaugurates 36 upgraded police statio ..

CM virtually inaugurates 36 upgraded police stations

7 minutes ago
 Islamabad police commended for good performance in ..

Islamabad police commended for good performance in 2023

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects Band Road project

4 minutes ago
SC to hear case pertaining to lifetime disqualific ..

SC to hear case pertaining to lifetime disqualification

4 minutes ago
 ACS South Punjab reviews performance of department ..

ACS South Punjab reviews performance of departments

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) collects Rs 21.3bn in De ..

Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) collects Rs 21.3bn in Dec 2023

4 minutes ago
 Hostel allotment to students of SAU to begin from ..

Hostel allotment to students of SAU to begin from January 4

2 minutes ago
 Junk shop gutted

Junk shop gutted

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns banning of another Kashmiri poli ..

Pakistan condemns banning of another Kashmiri political party

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan