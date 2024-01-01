Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi takes notice

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, responding promptly to the disruption in the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Service track, has instructed the Secretary Transport to provide a comprehensive report on the incident.

The chief minister has also initiated an inquiry into the matter, emphasizing the swift repair of the track while ensuring the highest quality standards during the restoration process.