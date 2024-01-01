Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects Band Road project

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi commenced the dawn of 2024 by inspecting public welfare projects.

He inspected the 7.3 KM long controlled access corridor Band Road for two hours to review the progress. Currently, 50 per cent completion is reported for package one and 38 per cent for package two.

In his commitment to timely delivery, CM Naqvi set a deadline of Jan 31 for the project's completion, emphasizing a steadfast adherence to the schedule, and even advocating for round-the-clock efforts.

Expressing concern over reported extortion from the soil supplier contractor, the CM directed the police to take legal action against the extortionists. He scrutinized construction activities, urging both the contractors to accelerate their pace. He tasked the deputy commissioner to remove encroachments surrounding the project areas.

Commissioner / DG LDA briefed about the project's progress.

Provincial ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, CCPO, secretary C&W and others were also present.