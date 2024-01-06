Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Condoles Deaths

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of four persons in a roof collapse after a fire in Hafizabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of four persons in a roof collapse after a fire in Hafizabad.

The chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the family. Mohsin Naqvi directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

