Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Visited Police Khidmat Markaz Announces To Establish Eight More Driving Test Centres

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2024 | 08:24 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited police khidmat markaz at Liberty where a considerable number of applicants, eager to undergo car driving tests outside the service centre, were present.

Engaging with the applicants, CM Naqvi inquired about the testing facility.

Several visitors expressed concerns regarding delays in their driving tests.

Responding promptly, the CM announced the establishment of eight new driving test centres at Qaddafi Stadium starting today, directing the IG police to take immediate action in this regard.

The announcement was well-received by the citizens, who cheered and chanted slogans in support of the initiative.

