Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects public welfare projects

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected Lahore Ring Road's southern loop-III, Babu Sabu toll plaza, Liberty's Capri cinema and inaugurated the SPU's operations room at city traffic police lines at Manawan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected Lahore Ring Road's southern loop-III, Babu Sabu toll plaza, Liberty's Capri cinema and inaugurated the SPU's operations room at city traffic police lines at Manawan.

The CM conducted a detailed visit of 8-KM long LRR's SL-III from Maraka to Adda Plot to check the progress, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

He checked the quality of asphalt work at various locations. Expressing optimism, he anticipated the project's swift completion, ensuring seamless traffic flow, given the accomplishment of both major and minor structures.

In a related development, the Babu Sabu toll plaza is set to undergo enhancements aimed at improving accessibility and minimizing vehicle queues. The road connecting Babu Sabu Chowk to the toll plaza will be widened, accompanied by the construction of additional lanes. The toll plaza itself will be relocated from its current position.

Responding to the chief minister's directives, upgrade work has already commenced, with Naqvi personally inspecting the construction progress, which includes the addition of lanes on both sides of the toll plaza.

He emphasized the need to accelerate the upgrade to alleviate daily traffic congestion.

Simultaneously, the Capri Cinema building in Liberty Market will house the Punjab Council of the Arts, repurposing the space for commercial ventures. During his inspection of Capri Cinema, the CM instructed the removal of encroachments in the vicinity and urged initiatives to promote commercial activities within the building.

Alongside this, the CM also inaugurated the special operations room for the special protection unit at city traffic police lines in Manawan. He reviewed the security arrangements through CCTV and asked the staff to work diligently. DIG (SPU) Tayyab Hafeez informed that the operation room operates 24/7, and 7,959 SPU officials are assigned to protect foreign nationals. With the collaboration of the Chinese consulate, 378 officials have been trained in the Chinese language, he added.

Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, ACS, secretary C&W, IG police, commissioner, Deputy Chinese Consul General Mr Cao Ke, CCPO, and others were present during the visits.