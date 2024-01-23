Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Inspects Development Projects
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 05:43 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted thorough inspections, covering the CBD Punjab Boulevard, Walton Railway Crossing Flyover, Major Muhammad Ishaq Shaheed Flyover, and Walton Road Upgradation Projects.
Notably, 100 percent of piles on both sides of the Walton Railway Crossing Flyover project have been successfully completed. The chief minister set a deadline of February 15 for the opening of the railway crossing flyover to traffic.
During his visit, Mohsin Naqvi personally examined the CBD road connecting Gulberg to Walton Road. Additionally, he closely monitored the ongoing construction activities on the Main Boulevard and Walton Road Railway Crossing Flyover Project, emphasizing the allocation of all necessary resources for its prompt completion.
Expressing the significance of the CBD Punjab Boulevard from Kalma Chowk to Walton Road, the chief minister highlighted its role in providing convenient access to CBD Punjab, Quaid District, and CBD Punjab Bab District. He further scrutinized the remodeling and upgradation project of Walton Road and ADA Canal.
Inspecting the Major Muhammad Ishaq Shaheed Flyover Project, Mohsin Naqvi directed swift completion and remarked on its positive impact on easing traffic flow on Walton Road. The flyover project, initially planned as two protected U-turns costing Rs 1.20 billion, was optimized through collaboration between CBD Punjab, NLC, and NESPAK, resulting in a cost-saving of Rs 200 million.
The Chief Minister emphasized that the project was named after Major Muhammad Ishaq Shaheed, a valiant national hero. Continuing his inspection, Mohsin Naqvi visited the CBD Punjab Bab District/Walton Road Upgradation Project, reviewing its progress and underscoring its vital importance.
Provincial Minister Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Housing, Commissioner, CCPO, MD WASA, Chief Executive Officer CBD, Executive Directors (Commercial and Technical) CBD, Director Project Management CBD, Director NESPAK, Project Manager of NLC, Contractor of Habib Construction, and other concerned officials were also present.
