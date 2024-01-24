Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Reviews Law, Order Situation
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 08:36 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the head office of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) at Qurban Lines late at Tuesday night where he chaired an important meeting regarding law and order situation.
The meeting reviewed security arrangements in connection with the general election, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.
The CM asserted that every step should be taken to ensure peaceful elections. Free, fair and peaceful general election was a national obligation, he said and added that the Punjab police would again fulfill its responsibility amicably, like in the past.
The meeting also reviewed progress of safe city projects in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi and the CM ordered to complete the development schemes without ant delay. He said the PSCA projects were very important for safety and security of people. He also inspected the police apartments project and appreciated the high construction standards.
The IGP briefed the meeting about security arrangements and construction of residences for the policemen.
