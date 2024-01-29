Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Inaugurates PAFDA Complex
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 10:05 PM
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi accomplished the revival of a stalled project spanning seven years, inaugurating the Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority (PAFDA) Complex on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi accomplished the revival of a stalled project spanning seven years, inaugurating the Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority (PAFDA) Complex on Monday.
During his visit to various departments and the auditorium of PAFDA, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended the Secretary Communication and Works and the team for their swift and quality completion of the project.
The chief minister received a briefing on PAFDA, revealing that the project initiated in 2017 was successfully completed within a few months. The PAFDA laboratory, a first of its kind in Pakistan, will conduct tests on specific drugs for humans and animals, quality control of agricultural inputs, pesticides, fertilizers, cardiac stents, orthopedic implants, cosmetic products, canned food, and micro-level chemical content.
Addressing the media after the inauguration, the CM highlighted the project's history, originally estimated at Rs 6.
7 billion, with a cost escalation to Rs 15 billion due to delays. He announced HR recruitment with Election Commission permission and emphasized the importance of following former DG Ashraf Tahir's standards for PAFDA.
Regarding election matters, Mohsin Naqvi stressed impartiality, stating that no government employee has been instructed to attend any party's gathering. He affirmed swift action against election rule violations and discussed the coordination between the Election Commission, Home Department, and Police for transparent elections. The chief minister mentioned the signing of an essential MoU in Canada to benefit the youth. He assured that all projects would be operational by February 7.
Present at the occasion were Provincial Caretaker Minister Primary and Secondary Health Dr. Jamal Nasir, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Interior, Communication and Works, Information, Livestock, Food, Agriculture, CCPO, Commissioner Lahore, DG PAFDA, and relevant officials.
Recent Stories
King Charles & Kate back home after surgeries
Cement giant Holcim eyes US reindustrialisation to boost N. America spinoff
ROs to unveil 2024 election outcomes with 859 media walls
MQM-P blames PPP for weakening local govt institutions through administrators
Governor Punjab Muhammad Blighur Rehman distributes LCCI IT Freelancing awards
Rawalpindi, Lahore, Quetta win matches in National Women’s T20
Russia says 3 killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk
Filipino Envoy urges businessmen to explore trade opportunities in Philippines
Secretary Health presides review meeting of EPI Balochistan
Two arrested with over 41 kg Hashish
IPP to provide basic amenities at doorsteps of masses: Humayun Akhtar
New leadership elected in Softball Federation of Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ROs to unveil 2024 election outcomes with 859 media walls6 minutes ago
-
MQM-P blames PPP for weakening local govt institutions through administrators5 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health presides review meeting of EPI Balochistan14 minutes ago
-
Two arrested with over 41 kg Hashish14 minutes ago
-
IPP to provide basic amenities at doorsteps of masses: Humayun Akhtar12 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Minister launches scientific laboratory for archaeological research12 minutes ago
-
JUI-F announces election meetings schedule in KP12 minutes ago
-
PPP's candidates complain of distant polling stations in Latifabad49 minutes ago
-
ECP warns of nullifying elections over women voter suppression1 hour ago
-
13 police stations to be modernized in 30 days: Dr Gohar1 hour ago
-
Police facing shortages of lady cops, seek help from health, education departments1 hour ago
-
Contepmt case: LHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder's plea against jail trial1 hour ago