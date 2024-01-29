Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Inaugurates PAFDA Complex

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 10:05 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi accomplished the revival of a stalled project spanning seven years, inaugurating the Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority (PAFDA) Complex on Monday.

During his visit to various departments and the auditorium of PAFDA, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended the Secretary Communication and Works and the team for their swift and quality completion of the project.

The chief minister received a briefing on PAFDA, revealing that the project initiated in 2017 was successfully completed within a few months. The PAFDA laboratory, a first of its kind in Pakistan, will conduct tests on specific drugs for humans and animals, quality control of agricultural inputs, pesticides, fertilizers, cardiac stents, orthopedic implants, cosmetic products, canned food, and micro-level chemical content.

Addressing the media after the inauguration, the CM highlighted the project's history, originally estimated at Rs 6.

7 billion, with a cost escalation to Rs 15 billion due to delays. He announced HR recruitment with Election Commission permission and emphasized the importance of following former DG Ashraf Tahir's standards for PAFDA.

Regarding election matters, Mohsin Naqvi stressed impartiality, stating that no government employee has been instructed to attend any party's gathering. He affirmed swift action against election rule violations and discussed the coordination between the Election Commission, Home Department, and Police for transparent elections. The chief minister mentioned the signing of an essential MoU in Canada to benefit the youth. He assured that all projects would be operational by February 7.

Present at the occasion were Provincial Caretaker Minister Primary and Secondary Health Dr. Jamal Nasir, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Interior, Communication and Works, Information, Livestock, Food, Agriculture, CCPO, Commissioner Lahore, DG PAFDA, and relevant officials.

