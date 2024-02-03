Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Lays Foundation Stone Of Signal-free Corridor In Pindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 07:18 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of signal-free corridor in Pindi

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of a signal-free corridor project from Pirwadhai Mor up to Kutchehry Chowk in Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of a signal-free corridor project from Pirwadhai Mor up to Kutchehry Chowk in Rawalpindi.

The 7.6-km-long signal-free corridor would cost Rs 8.2 billion and reduce traffic load on the busiest intersections of Rawalpindi, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

The CM said the government was solving long overdue traffic problems in Rawalpindi on a permanent basis. A single barrel underpass at Qasim Market and double barrel underpasses at GPO Chowk and PC Chowk would be built. Naqvi launched the construction work at the Asghar Mall Road, which is being reconstructed from Murree Road up to Chungi Number 4. He said: “We will strive to complete the road before the stipulated timeline,” the CM said and added that cleaning of local locality sewerage lines surrounding the road would be ensured.

People had to face a lot of hassle due to Asghar Mall Road being located in the densely populated area of the city.

The CM said traffic problems in the city would be solved with the repair and rehabilitation of link roads. He was given a briefing about both the projects.

Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Doctor Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Doctor Jamal Nasir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D board, Secretaries of C&W, Health, Local government, Industries, Commissioner Rawalpindi, RPO, Deputy Commissioner and officials concerned were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Murree Road Doctor Traffic Rawalpindi Nasir Market From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi open ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi opens Metro Bus Saskath Road Stati ..

2 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day: Testament of Pakistan’s ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Testament of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to resol ..

2 minutes ago
 Six gamblers netted during raid

Six gamblers netted during raid

2 minutes ago
 ECP concludes training for 1.49 million election s ..

ECP concludes training for 1.49 million election staff ahead of 2024 polls

9 minutes ago
 PUC, PML-N hold negotiations ahead of elections: S ..

PUC, PML-N hold negotiations ahead of elections: Sources

9 minutes ago
 Sindh Police holds high-level meeting on security ..

Sindh Police holds high-level meeting on security preparations for 2024 general ..

19 minutes ago
Rescue 1122 devises emergency cover plan for gener ..

Rescue 1122 devises emergency cover plan for general elections

2 minutes ago
 India get 2-0 lead over Pakistan in Davis Cup

India get 2-0 lead over Pakistan in Davis Cup

2 minutes ago
 LESCO to ensure modern training facilities at its ..

LESCO to ensure modern training facilities at its centre

2 minutes ago
 Tough contests expected at Karachi's 22 NA seats

Tough contests expected at Karachi's 22 NA seats

2 minutes ago
 Govt staff absent from elections duty could face P ..

Govt staff absent from elections duty could face PEEDA act, warns DC

2 minutes ago
 Education is path of progress, says Haji Ghulam Al ..

Education is path of progress, says Haji Ghulam Ali

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan