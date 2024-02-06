Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi attends Lahore Biennale 3 ceremony at Al-Hamra

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 07:59 PM
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi attended the ceremony of Lahore Biennale 3 held at Al-Hamra, here on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi attended the ceremony of Lahore Biennale 3 held at Al-Hamra, here on Tuesday.
He toured the exhibition "From the Mountains to the Sea" organized by the Biennale Foundation, where he was briefed by the Foundation's Curator, John Tan, regarding the exhibition's aims and objectives. He also engaged with ceramics and miniature displays, and viewed hydrography videos addressing water scarcity issues.
During the event, an MoU was inked between the Lahore Biennale Foundation and the Bank of Punjab, and another MoU was signed between the Foundation and the Lahore Walled City Authority, both in the presence of the chief minister.
Emphasizing the unifying power of arts, sports, and culture, Naqvi highlighted their potential in achieving communication objectives through art.
Addressing the gathering, Mohsin Naqvi underscored the importance of preserving the aesthetic appeal of Barkat Market, announcing plans for an underpass instead of a flyover. He stressed the necessity of a strong will to accomplish seemingly impossible tasks.
The event also featured addresses by President of the Bank of Punjab, Zafar Masood, and Director-General of the Walled City Authority, Kamran Lashari, among others.
Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, and a significant number of attendees participated in the event.
