Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Inaugurates Daycare Centre At Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 07:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the daycare centre, set up in collaboration with the private sector, at police lines Qila Gujjar Singh and expressed satisfaction with the facilities.

The CM directed to improve the conditions of police flats adjacent to the office of DIG (Investigations), emphasizing the necessity of adequate parking arrangements. He also instructed to ensure spacious and separate entryways for the residents.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG (Operations) Ali Rizvi, and others were also present.

