- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates daycare centre at police lines Qila Gujjar ..
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Inaugurates Daycare Centre At Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 07:26 PM
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the daycare centre, set up in collaboration with the private sector, at police lines Qila Gujjar Singh and expressed satisfaction with the facilities
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the daycare centre, set up in collaboration with the private sector, at police lines Qila Gujjar Singh and expressed satisfaction with the facilities.
The CM directed to improve the conditions of police flats adjacent to the office of DIG (Investigations), emphasizing the necessity of adequate parking arrangements. He also instructed to ensure spacious and separate entryways for the residents.
CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG (Operations) Ali Rizvi, and others were also present.
Recent Stories
Biden strengthens US soot regulations, angering industry
Uninterrupted supply of electricity during general elections: PESCO
Arrangements finalized for general elections: Minister Information
ROs distribute election material among Presiding Officers in Khanewal
DC Kohat visits election material distribution point
Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews measures for holding general el ..
William fills royal void during King Charles cancer treatment
Election materials delivered to polling staff across division
10779 police officers, employees to perform duty on elections in Multan region
Delegation of Int'l Election Observers meets DRO
CM grieved over loss of human lives
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Uninterrupted supply of electricity during general elections: PESCO7 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalized for general elections: Minister Information7 minutes ago
-
ROs distribute election material among Presiding Officers in Khanewal7 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat visits election material distribution point11 minutes ago
-
Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews measures for holding general elections12 minutes ago
-
Election materials delivered to polling staff across division5 minutes ago
-
10779 police officers, employees to perform duty on elections in Multan region5 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Int'l Election Observers meets DRO5 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of human lives5 minutes ago
-
All arrangements finalized for general election in Vehari34 minutes ago
-
Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed on Feb 8: FO Spox34 minutes ago
-
IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electricity provision on Election Day34 minutes ago