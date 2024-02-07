Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs to complete SIMS lab, diagnostic center, police service center in 10 days

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to complete SIMS (Services Institute of Medical Sciences) lab and diagnostic centre and the Shadman Khidmat center in 10 days and tasked Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

During his nocturnal inspection, the CM further directed allocating parking spaces and ensuring ample room for driving tests.

IG police, CCPO, chief engineer LDA, and others were also present.