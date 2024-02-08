Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Casts Vote At Riwaz Garden

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 08:06 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi cast his vote at the Riwaz Garden polling station here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi cast his vote at the Riwaz Garden polling station here on Thursday.

The CM cast his ballot in the polling station no. 42 of GPS Junior Model school Riwaz Garden. He stood in the queue and waited for his turn. The CM on his turn took ballot papers from the polling officer and by putting a stamp on the electoral symbol put the ballot papers in the box.

