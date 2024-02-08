Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Monitors Election Arrangements
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 08:35 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday paid a visit to the Central Control Room established by the home department at the Civil Secretariat to review
and monitor arrangements made for holding the general elections
across the province.
The CM went to the central control room and conducted a detailed review of the monitoring
arrangements.
The home secretary gave a briefing to the CM about arrangements being undertaken
to ensure holding of general elections in a peaceful environment besides
the monitoring system.
Mohsin Naqvi stated that a crucial phase of holding general elections had been completed in a
peaceful and nice manner. The police, administration and law enforcement institutions jointly
maintained law and order environment during the general elections.
The CM acknowledged that excellent arrangements had been made for holding the general elections
in every city of Punjab, including Lahore.
IG Police Dr Usman Anwar, CCPO Lahore and officials concerned were also present.
