Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Orders Probe Into Rigging Allegation

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi orders probe into rigging allegation

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the rigging allegations, levelled by the commissioner Rawalpindi division, and ordered carrying out an impartial probe in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the rigging allegations, levelled by the commissioner Rawalpindi division, and ordered carrying out an impartial probe in this regard.

The CM ordered for formation of a high-level committee to investigate the rigging allegations. He said the real facts should be brought to light regarding the allegations about rigging during general election.

