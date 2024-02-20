Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Calls Cabinet Meeting On Feb 23

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024 | 07:48 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi calls cabinet meeting on Feb 23

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has called a farewell meeting of the cabinet on February 23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has called a farewell meeting of the cabinet on February 23.

Provincial ministers, chief secretary, IG police, Chairman Planning & Development, Senior Member board of Revenue and secretaries will attend the meeting. This will be the 42nd cabinet meeting.

