Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi calls cabinet meeting on Feb 23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has called a farewell meeting of the cabinet on February 23.

Provincial ministers, chief secretary, IG police, Chairman Planning & Development, Senior Member board of Revenue and secretaries will attend the meeting. This will be the 42nd cabinet meeting.