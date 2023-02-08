UrduPoint.com

Punjab Caretaker Govt's Powers: Lahore High Court (LHC) Bench Dissolved Again

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Punjab caretaker govt's powers: Lahore High Court (LHC) bench dissolved again

A Lahore High Court (LHC) larger bench hearing the petitions, questioning the power of caretaker Punjab government to remove public servants including Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais and other law officers, was dissolved once again on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) larger bench hearing the petitions, questioning the power of caretaker Punjab government to remove public servants including Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais and other law officers, was dissolved once again on Wednesday.

As the bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, started its proceedings, Additional Advocate General Punjab Ghulam Sarwar raised an objection to a member of the bench. He submitted that Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir had refused to hear the petition of Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais, therefore, he could not become a part of the bench.

At this, the bench agreed with the stance of the law officer and referred the matter to LHC chief justice with a request to form a new bench for hearing.

Later on, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti reconstituted the bench and replaced Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir with Justice Anwaar Hussain. Now the bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and comprising Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, Justice Shahid Karim, Justice Asim Hafeez and Justice Anwaar Hussain, would hear the petitions on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC chief justice had on February 2 formed a larger bench for hearing of the petitions but it was dissolved after Justice Rasaal Hassan Syed recused himself from the bench on medical ground.

Previously, a three-member full bench was formed to hear the petitions.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Lahore High Court Government Of Punjab Punjab February From

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘hurt’ over being called ‘nepo baby’

13 minutes ago
 Greek Leftists Urge EU to Drop Embargo on Quake-Hi ..

Greek Leftists Urge EU to Drop Embargo on Quake-Hit Syria

5 minutes ago
 Pak-Australian ties to be cemented further in agri ..

Pak-Australian ties to be cemented further in agri research: Australian High Com ..

5 minutes ago
 KP Governor for judicious use of development fund ..

KP Governor for judicious use of development fund due to overburdened economy

3 minutes ago
 Preteen killed in road mishap in Muzaffargarh

Preteen killed in road mishap in Muzaffargarh

3 minutes ago
 Russia, Mauritania to Boost Cooperation in Fishing ..

Russia, Mauritania to Boost Cooperation in Fishing Industry - Lavrov

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.