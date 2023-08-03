Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram closes down operation theatres at PIC for infection audit

Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram on Thursday said that the safe and best treatment of every patient coming to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology was top priority and every patient was a VVIP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram on Thursday said that the safe and best treatment of every patient coming to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology was top priority and every patient was a VVIP.

Addressing a press conference at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) here, he said that the PIC was the largest heart hospital in the province and the patients coming here should be provided with the best medical facilities.

He said that three days ago, when he visited the PIC, there was water coming from the drain pipe in the washroom above an operation theater and the surgeries of the patients in all the operation theaters were badly affected so the operation theaters were closed and infection audit was ordered. He said that cardiology hospitals around the world conducted infection audits to ensure safe treatment of patients. " We are also conducting an infection audit of all operation theaters of the PIC by following the protocols," he said.

Dr. Javed Akram said that Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi had also been brought on board about the infection audit of the operation theaters of the PIC.

He said that currently, two operation theaters had been opened for surgery after clearance of the infection audit while two operation theaters had been activated in Jinnah Hospital after talking to Co-Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Nadeem Hafeez Butt.

The minister cleared that the operation theaters would not be opened until the negative clearance report.

Chairman Board of Management PIC Dr. Farqad Alamgir said on the occasion that the rains in the last few days had hampered the surgery process in the PIC due to which they had to face problems. All cardiology operation theaters would be made fully functional soon, he added.

Caretaker minister, Dr. Javed Akram while answering the questions to the journalists on the occasion, said that bacteria were coming with the sewage water in the operation theatres, due to which the surgery had to be stopped temporarily.