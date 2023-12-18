Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram For Collective Efforts For Betterment Of Healthcare System

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram for collective efforts for betterment of healthcare system

Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram has urged the stakeholders of healthcare sector to unite for the betterment of patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram has urged the stakeholders of healthcare sector to unite for the betterment of patients.

Speaking at a risk-based inspection training seminar hosted by the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) at a local hotel on Monday, the minister shared that he had faced terrorism-related cases in pursuit of enhancing the healthcare system. Emphasizing the significance of taking risks for success, he underscored that patients held the utmost importance for him.

Expressing concern over the absence of a biotechnology plant and unsafe industrial practices in the country, Dr. Javed Akram advocated for a revolution in the country's biotechnology sector.

He reiterated the need to transform the field of biotechnology within the nation.

The minister stressed that the Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) should monitor both Good Clinical Practices (GCP) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). According to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), he noted that every pharmacy in Punjab should have a pharmacist, acknowledging that achieving this goal would take the next 19 years.

Dr. Javed Akram commended the organizers for hosting the training seminar.

Key attendees at the seminar included DRAP Chief Executive Officer Asim Rauf, Mujahida Mujahid, Qalandar Khan, Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Mian Shafiq-ur-Rehman and representatives from various pharmaceutical companies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Drugs Hotel From

Recent Stories

DC Sanghar urges effective anti-polio drive

DC Sanghar urges effective anti-polio drive

55 seconds ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appro ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi approves desilting of 15300 miles l ..

57 seconds ago
 Memorial reference for Ahmed Salim on Tuesday

Memorial reference for Ahmed Salim on Tuesday

9 minutes ago
 PML-N believes in country's progress: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N believes in country's progress: Ahsan Iqbal

11 minutes ago
 Work on 36 city roads to be started soon: Dr Jamal

Work on 36 city roads to be started soon: Dr Jamal

11 minutes ago
 SC dismisses BHC verdict about changing in delimit ..

SC dismisses BHC verdict about changing in delimitations

11 minutes ago
Women, non-Muslim candidates to be issued nominati ..

Women, non-Muslim candidates to be issued nomination papers for NA, Provincial A ..

11 minutes ago
 Pak, Iran FMs discuss Gaza situation, recent terro ..

Pak, Iran FMs discuss Gaza situation, recent terrorist attack in Iran

11 minutes ago
 Additional Info Secretary visits APP, PBC Quetta

Additional Info Secretary visits APP, PBC Quetta

13 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to seven marketing companies fo ..

RDA issues notices to seven marketing companies for advertising unapproved housi ..

13 minutes ago
 Newly appointed Election Commissioner in Sindh, CS ..

Newly appointed Election Commissioner in Sindh, CS discuss election arrangements

13 minutes ago
 Crackdown against overcharging drivers

Crackdown against overcharging drivers

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan