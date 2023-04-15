Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad for taking action against overcharging parking fees

Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has warned the relevant staff of stern penal action for overcharging parking fee from people doing shopping for Eid-Ul-Fiter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has warned the relevant staff of stern penal action for overcharging parking fee from people doing shopping for Eid-Ul-Fiter.

The minister advised the citizens not to pay the parking fee beyond rates approved by the government, saying that parking fee for a motorbike was Rs.10 while for a car it was Rs.30.

He also advised to pay only against the new parking ticket having barcode as a special feature because the tickets of old design had been withdrawn on complaints of issuance of fake tickets.

Taking notices of public complaints regarding overcharging on the eve of Eid, the minister directed the CEO of Lahore Parking Company for carrying out raids on the parking stands.

On direction by the minister Local Government, the Lahore Parking Company had constituted six vigilance committees for each of the six administrative zones of the parking company in the city.

These committees would visit all the parking sites in their relevant jurisdiction daily and ensure adherence to the approved parking fee.

The minister directed for prominently placing the boards of parking rates in the parking sites and warned that those involved in overcharging or issuing fake parking tickets would not only be suspended but cases would also be registered against them. Those who loot the parking fee and do not deposit the collected parking fee in the public exchequer would be dealt with severely, he added.