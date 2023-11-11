Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Minister For Housing, Auqaf And Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir Condoles Death Of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Azam Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2023 | 06:46 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Minister for Housing, Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Azam Khan.

In his condolence message on Saturday, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs of late Azam Khan.

The invaluable services of late Azam Khan rendered for the dear homeland and KP would always be remembered. He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant fortitude to the bereaved family and grant late Azam Khan an exalted place in Jannah.

