Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Minister For Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad For Starting Awareness Campaign Regarding Halal Edible Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad for starting awareness campaign regarding Halal edible items

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad on Friday directed the relevant authorities to start an awareness campaign regarding Halal edible items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad on Friday directed the relevant authorities to start an awareness campaign regarding Halal edible items.

He presided over a meeting of Punjab Halal Development Agency (PHDA) here. Punjab food Authority Director General Raja Jahangir had been given additional charge of PHDA registrar.

Ibrahim Hassan Murad also directed to ensure stoppage of import of non Halal edible products. He emphasized on creating awareness among people of Punjab regarding Halal products and about items which were unhealthy to consume.

PHDA should constitute a Sharia board comprising 'Muftis', he said and added that certification of Halal products should be started across the province.

The minister said that seven days should be given for certification of Halal products.

He further said that PHDA should ensure implementation of Act 2016, adding that field staff and officers should perform their duty in this regard.

Ibrahim Hassan Murad said that manufacturers should print Halal logo on their products while survey should be carried out in market to check Halal products.

License should be issued to those manufacturers who print Halal logo on their products, he added. He said that no company should print Halal logo without the permission of the agency.

A fine of Rs 100,000 to 1,000,000 could be imposed under Act 2016, he added.

The minister said that awareness regarding three years imprisonment should also be created among people.

Related Topics

Import Punjab Company Fine 2016 Market

Recent Stories

Hamas says Israel hostages handed over as truce ta ..

Hamas says Israel hostages handed over as truce takes hold

2 minutes ago
 Interior Minister chairs NAP Coordination Committe ..

Interior Minister chairs NAP Coordination Committee meeting at NECTA Headquarter ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kuwait to ink seven MoUs for $10b invest ..

Pakistan, Kuwait to ink seven MoUs for $10b investment during PM's upcoming visi ..

5 minutes ago
 10th FLF literary festival kicks off at Faisalabad ..

10th FLF literary festival kicks off at Faisalabad Arts Council

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana division chairs meeting of Di ..

Commissioner Larkana division chairs meeting of Divisional Task Force on EPI & p ..

5 minutes ago
 Colonization of industrial estates top priority of ..

Colonization of industrial estates top priority of govt: Caretaker Punjab Minist ..

3 minutes ago
840 grams ice recovered from air passenger

840 grams ice recovered from air passenger

3 minutes ago
 Vandalism in LESCO's Johor Town Sub-Division by mi ..

Vandalism in LESCO's Johor Town Sub-Division by miscreants

3 minutes ago
 Reign of smog: Lahore ranks first in air pollution ..

Reign of smog: Lahore ranks first in air pollution again

3 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 372 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 372 power pilferers in 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 28.7m from 476 defaulters i ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 28.7m from 476 defaulters in 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 Hamas sources say Israel hostages handed over to E ..

Hamas sources say Israel hostages handed over to Egypt

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan