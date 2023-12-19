Punjab Caretaker Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad for increasing milk, meat production

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad, during a meeting held at Planning and Development's committee room on Tuesday, reviewed the measures of increasing meat and milk production in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad, during a meeting held at Planning and Development's committee room on Tuesday, reviewed the measures of increasing meat and milk production in Punjab.

P&D Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahu co-chaired the meeting with the minister.

Livestock Secretary Dr. Masood Anwar gave a detailed briefing and said that a special committee has been formed on the instructions of the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, whose responsibility includes presenting the final plan to increase exports.

Dr. Masood presenting various suggestions, said that there is a need to continue the Pakistan Animal Identification & Traceability System (PAITS) program, while the budget of the Livestock department needs to be increased to achieve the target, but more budget is required for medicines and de-worming, along with DCC, Disease Control Compartment would have to be created more.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that the Livestock department has to take the average of milk from five to nine liters while everyone has to contribute for the development of the livestock sector.

He directed to make such a policy that the small farmer is not affected, but the increase in meat and milk exports should be target. He said that the best results of establishment of disease free compartment in Punjab are coming while the use of modern technology and expertise at the local level is essential for Livestock development, but the full potential of beef and mutton exports needs to be harnessed.

The P&D Chairman directed the Finance Secretary to ensure the release of more funds for the Department of Livestock. He also directed the Livestock Secretary that the department should submit a quarterly report on funding for mega projects while local farms should be attracted to model farming techniques. Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Asif Sahi, Additional Secretary Finance and other relevant persons participated in the meeting.