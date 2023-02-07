Punjab Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad orders to provide civic amenities at citizens' doorstep

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad on Tuesday said that a Task Management System would be integrated with modern technology in the department under which it would be easier for citizens to get birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates from union council concerned

These views were expressed by the minister during a meeting with LG Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmed at the Civil Secretariat here. The secretary gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the project.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that the public complaints had been well assessed from the briefing related to the working of all the sectors under the local government, so task management system to streamline the service delivery was an important need of the day.

He said that according to the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, steps would be taken in the department regarding automation, which would facilitate the provision of facilities to the public and they would get most of the services at their doorstep.

He said that in the future, targets related to important issues would be given to the officers of the department and he would personally monitor the implementation of those targets together with the Local Government Secretary.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad expressed his determination that he would try to make things easier for the people and improve the existing system as long as he was in the government.

Earlier, the Secretary LG explained the basic features of the proposed task management system.