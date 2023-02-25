UrduPoint.com

Punjab Caretaker Minister For Primary And Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir Lays Foundation Stone Of Revamping Of Gujjar Khan Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2023 | 06:25 PM

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir lays foundation stone of revamping of Gujjar Khan hospital

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir laid the foundation stone of the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Gujjar Khan's revamping project on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ):Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir laid the foundation stone of the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Gujjar Khan's revamping project on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said construction of a new operation theatre, expansion of the blood bank and renovation of wards would be done at Rs 60 million.

Dr Jamal directed the hospital's medical superintendent to place duty rosters at prominent places in all wards, including the emergency department.

The minister further directed the officials to address the complaints immediately received on helpline no 1033 and added that the respective MS would be held responsible in case of any negligence.

Later, he planted a sapling in the hospital premises under the Punjab green programme and took rounds of the hospital's blood bank, OPD, pathology and emergency department.

