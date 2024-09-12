Open Menu

Punjab, CDA Collaborate To Address Islamabad's Water Shortage

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Punjab, CDA collaborate to address Islamabad's water shortage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Punjab government on Thursday joined hands to tackle Islamabad's water scarcity issue.

A meeting in that regard was held under the Chairmanship of CDA Chief Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The meeting attended by the Secretary Irrigation Punjab via Zoom, explored ways to utilize excess water from Rawal Dam.

The panel discussed supplying 2 million gallons of water per day to Islamabad from Rawal Dam, a request made by CDA to the Punjab government two years ago.

The CDA's Water Management Wing and Punjab Small Dam teams will jointly finalize the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for water supply, with final approval pending the decision on the water supply procedure.

Additionally, the meeting addressed efforts to combat pollution in Rawal Dam, ensuring a sustainable solution to Islamabad's water needs.

Related Topics

Islamabad Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Dam Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority From Million

Recent Stories

Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored ..

Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC

1 hour ago
 Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakista ..

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain

2 hours ago
 Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan ..

Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..

2 hours ago
 Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

9 hours ago
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

24 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

1 day ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

1 day ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan