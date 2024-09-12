Punjab, CDA Collaborate To Address Islamabad's Water Shortage
September 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Punjab government on Thursday joined hands to tackle Islamabad's water scarcity issue.
A meeting in that regard was held under the Chairmanship of CDA Chief Muhammad Ali Randhawa.
The meeting attended by the Secretary Irrigation Punjab via Zoom, explored ways to utilize excess water from Rawal Dam.
The panel discussed supplying 2 million gallons of water per day to Islamabad from Rawal Dam, a request made by CDA to the Punjab government two years ago.
The CDA's Water Management Wing and Punjab Small Dam teams will jointly finalize the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for water supply, with final approval pending the decision on the water supply procedure.
Additionally, the meeting addressed efforts to combat pollution in Rawal Dam, ensuring a sustainable solution to Islamabad's water needs.
