Punjab Celebrates Peaceful Chehlum Of Imam Hussain (AS), Urs Of Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)
Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Punjab Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the provincial administration for the peaceful and successful organization of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and Urs Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA). In a statement issued on Saturday, the minister praised the collaborative efforts of various institutions that ensured the events were conducted smoothly across Punjab.
The Pakistan Army, Home Department, Police, Health Department, Rangers, Rescue 1122, District Administration, Auqaf, Municipalities, food Authority, Discos, Civil Defense, and other organizations played a pivotal role in maintaining peace and order. "By the grace of Allah Almighty, both events have passed very peacefully across the province," said Khawaja Salman Rafique. He also acknowledged the significant contributions of Ulema and peace committees in fostering unity and harmony during the events.
He said that following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the message of peace and Muslim unity was effectively conveyed throughout the province.
Robust security arrangements by the Police, Army, and Rangers ensured the safety of all gatherings and processions. Ulema, speaking from pulpits, emphasized the importance of unity among Muslims, further strengthening the atmosphere of solidarity.
Reflecting on the significance of the occasions, Khawaja Salman Rafique stated, "The sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions will be remembered forever. We are committed to ensuring an atmosphere of peace and order in Punjab."
Punjab Home Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi also commended the administration, police, rescue services, health department, endowment, and other related departments for their exemplary teamwork. "By the grace of God Almighty and the coordinated efforts of all departments, the Chehlum and Urs were completed peacefully," he remarked. Dr. Qazi highlighted that comprehensive monitoring of gatherings and processions was ensured through camera surveillance, with officers and officials performing their duties commendably.
The successful coordination among relevant institutions ensured robust security and seamless arrangements, earning widespread appreciation for all involved.
