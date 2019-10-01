Punjab Chief Minister advisor visits PHA offices

Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister on Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood on Tuesday visited Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) offices to review arrangements regarding cleanliness and beautification of the Walled City

He ordered for putting in place effective arrangements to beautify the Walled City and other areas by planting more saplings.

He said that the entry and exit points of provincial capital should be decorated with beautiful plants, adding that tree plantation campaign would continue to make the city clean and green.

PHA DG Ghulam Fareed briefed the advisor about the steps being taken for beautification of city.