Punjab Chief Minister Announces Rs1 Mln Help For Boy Dying In Hospital Elevator

Sat 05th October 2019 | 07:44 PM

Punjab Chief Minister announces Rs1 mln help for boy dying in hospital elevator

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of 13-year-old Fahad, who had died after his head got stuck in Mayo Hospital's elevator

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of 13-year-old Fahad, who had died after his head got stuck in Mayo Hospital's elevator.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family and announced financial assistance of Rs 1 million for the family of the deceased.

The chief minister said that legal action would be taken against the responsible persons without any discrimination.

