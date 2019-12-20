Punjab Chief Minister announces Sehat card, colony for journalists

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar announced provision of Sehat Insaf card and residential colony at each division of Punjab for journalists.

He made this announcements while talking to journalists at circuit house here on Friday. He said that journalists were being extended the facility of Sehat Insaf card.

He directed Commissioner DG Khan Nasim Sadiq to identify the state land for journalist colony.

Buzdar said the government had initiated a number of steps for welfare of the masses in a short period of time. He said that work on nine new hospitals was in progress across the province in the last one year and 9,000 beds were being added at different hospitals.

He said that 27 per cent budget for the health sector had been raised, adding that Rs 15 billion were being spent on health projects in DG Khan.