LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Usman Buzdar , while applauding participation of people in Kashmir Solidarity Hour with zeal, thanked the general public, here on Saturday.

He said that on the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan, voice had been raised in every city of the country against Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

The determined nation has given a clear message to the world by expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people, he said adding that huge public gatherings made India realised that Kashmir could not be separated from Pakistan.