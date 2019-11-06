Punjab Chief Minister approves motorbike ambulances in all districts

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has given approval to launch motorbike ambulance service in all districts of the province in phases.

An approval in this regard was given in the 20th meeting of Punjab Emergency Council here on Wednesday in which procurement of new ambulances was also approved.

The chief minister directed to take immediate steps to overcome the shortage of ambulances in rescue emergency services.

Principle approval of granting special stipends to rescuers during their training in emergency services academy was also given.

Appointment of Dr Rizwan Naseer as DG Punjab Emergency Services Academy was given approval and till the appointment of the new DG, the additional charge will remain with Dr Rizwan Naseer.

The chief minister also directed to early complete the launch of rescue 1122 at tehsil level.

The meeting reviewed different matters pertaining to rescuers' employment including proposals of providing financial aid and insurance of rescuers who died during service.

Giving in-principle approval of providing financial aid to the rescuers, the matter was linked with the consent of finance and regulations departments.

A special committee constituted under the chair of law minister Raja Basharat will submit final recommendations in this regard.

Talking on this occasion, Usman Buzdar said implementation of safety code in the construction of high-rise buildings should be ensured along with the formulation of a foolproof system of patients' shifting.

SOPs should be immediately devised and unnecessary delay in purchase of ambulances and other types of equipment should be eliminated, he added.

The meeting reviewed starting community safety programme for students on the pattern of NCC and it was also decided to hold the meeting of Punjab Emergency Council every month.