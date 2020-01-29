UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Approves Safari Park In DG Khan

Punjab Chief Minister approves Safari Park in DG Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar accorded approval of a Safari Park in Dera Ghazi Khan over an area of 500 acres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar accorded approval of a Safari Park in Dera Ghazi Khan over an area of 500 acres.

The approval was accorded during a meeting chaired by the chief minister here on Wednesday.

Along with one big and four small enclosures, children's park and other facilities would be provided to visitors.

Usman Buzdar directed to immediately start tree plantation in this park, adding that the project should be operationalised as soon as possible to provide quality recreational facilities to people of south Punjab.

He maintained that people of south Punjab had limited opportunities for recreation and this area was kept backwards in the past with regard to development.

Provincial Wildlife & Fisheries Minister Asad Khokhar, secretaries of finance, forests, wildlife & fisheries departments, DG wildlife and others also attended the meeting.

