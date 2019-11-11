UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Approves Setting Up Of Thal Uni In Bhakkar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 08:48 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday approved a summary of the Higher Education Department, approving in principle setting up of Thal University Bhakkar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday approved a summary of the Higher Education Department, approving in principle setting up of Thal University Bhakkar.

He hoped that the facility would provide an opportunity to the local students to get higher education in their region.

The sub-campus of the University of Sargodha in Bhakkar spreads over an area of 108 kanals of land which would be transformed into the city campus of the University of Thal.

The Thal University would be established on an area of 200-300 acres of land and DC Bhakkar had been directed by the chief minister to identify the suitable piece of land for the university at the earliest.

The CM also ordered for preparing the draft for establishment of the university, saying that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government had decided to set up eight universities and five institutes in the province within one year as the government was empowering the youth through higher education.

