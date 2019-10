Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday imposed a ban on foreign tours of provincial ministers and secretaries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday imposed a ban on foreign tours of provincial ministers and secretaries.

The ban would be enforced with immediate effect and will remain intact till further orders, according to a handout issued here.

The chief minister had imposed the ban under the austerity policy.