Punjab Chief Minister Calls Cabinet Meeting For Feb 25
Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:19 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has called 26th meeting of the provincial cabinet at his office on February 25 to discuss the five-point agenda.
Provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and concerned secretaries would attend the meeting.