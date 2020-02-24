UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Calls Cabinet Meeting For Feb 25

Mon 24th February 2020

Punjab Chief Minister calls cabinet meeting for Feb 25

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has called 26th meeting of the provincial cabinet at his office on February 25 to discuss the five-point agenda

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has called 26th meeting of the provincial cabinet at his office on February 25 to discuss the five-point agenda.

Provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and concerned secretaries would attend the meeting.

