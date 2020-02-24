Punjab Chief Minister calls cabinet meeting for Feb 25

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has called 26th meeting of the provincial cabinet at his office on February 25 to discuss the five-point agenda.

Provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and concerned secretaries would attend the meeting.