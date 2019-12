(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has called the Punjab cabinet meeting at Darbar Hall of Civil Secretariat on Tuesday ( December 24).

The meeting would ponder over 17-point agenda. Members of the provincial cabinet, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and administrative secretaries will attend the meeting.